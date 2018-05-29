Simon Cowell left red-faced after being pressured to propose live on BGT Lauren Silverman was spotted laughing at the incident in the audience

Simon Cowell stayed quiet after his friend and colleague, David Walliams, pressured him into proposing to his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, during the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent. David joked about Simon popping the question after watching magic act duo, Ellie and Jeki. He told the pair: "I thought it was lovely. It was a very romantic celebration of your story and a very happy ending. It's romantic Simon, two people getting married. This would be an ideal moment to propose to Lauren."

Lauren was spotted in the audience, as the camera caught her laughing at David's suggestion while Simon remained tight-lipped about his relationship. Simon and Lauren have been dating since 2013, and share a son, four-year-old Eric. The semi-final of the popular talent show was met with some technical difficulties due to the stormy weather, and Simon jokily blamed Anthony McPartlin, who is on a break from hosting the show while receiving treatment. The Britain's Got Talent judge said: "Ant, you are coming back next year - don't do that!" Dec joked about presenting the show without his showbiz partner, telling the audience and viewers that nothing has changed from previous shows as they have the same judges before adding: "And the presenters... well, probably best not to dwell on that."

Fans were quick to discuss the technical difficulties, as well as Dec's solo efforts. One viewer tweeted: "First time Dec is on his own and the show has gone into meltdown. The universe can’t handle the shift. #BritainsGotTalent," while another added: "We all should applaud Dec for standing up and carrying on his job like nothing has happened. Nothing phasing him. What a guy #BritainsGotTalent." Tweeting about the show, Dec wrote: "Thanks for all your lovely messages tonight, it was quite an evening! Looking forward to spending the rest of the week with you all. See you tmrw. Nite! D #bgt." (sic)

