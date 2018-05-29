Danny Dyer's daughter Dani lands big role in hit TV show! The aspiring actress also appeared in Survival Of The Fittest

Danny Dyer's daughter Dani is following in her famous father's footsteps. The 22-year-old has landed an exciting new role as one of the gorgeous singletons in this year's Love Island, which kicks off on ITV2 on Monday. Dani is no stranger to reality TV shows, having briefly appeared in Survival Of The Fittest earlier this year. She has described herself as a "positive" person, hoping to be the contestant who can offer a shoulder to cry on. "I'd like to be the one that they can talk to. I like having heart to hearts and building relationships," she shared.

Dani Dyer is confirmed for Love Island

The eldest daughter of EastEnders actor Danny and Joanne Mas will enter the villa in Mallorca along with ten new contestants all looking for a bit of sun and romance on the ITV2 show. Speaking to Daily Star, Dani revealed that she would dump a guy if they start to talk about her famous dad. "My most disastrous date was when a boy told the waitress who my dad was," she explained. "We were sitting there and then he tapped the waitress on the shoulder and said, 'Do you know who her dad is?'" Elaborating further, she added: "That's when he saw the other side to me. And I unfollowed him on Instagram."

Love Island kicks off on ITV2 on Monday

Fans of the show will no doubt be excited to see Dani, having previously watched her on Survival Of The Fittest, which was touted as the next Love Island. However her time on the show was short-lived as she dislocated her shoulder during filming. "For medical reasons, I can't take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling," she said at the time. "I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I'm not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn't be fair and there is just no point. I'll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this."

