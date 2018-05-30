Roseanne Barr's show cancelled after 'repugnant' comments – co-stars react Roseanne Barr has since apologised for her tweet

Roseanne Barr's show Roseanne has been cancelled following a tweet from the star of the show, where she compared Barack Obama's former senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, to the "Muslim brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes" in a since deleted tweet. The show's network, ABC, confirmed that they were pulling the plug on the show following her post. The network's president, Channing Dungey, wrote: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Roseanne apologised for the message, writing: "I apologise. I am now leaving Twitter. I apologise to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste." She has since tweeted several messages of support, and wrote: "Hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you to try, but... losing my show is [nothing] compared to being labelled a racist over one tweet - that I regret even more."

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner-Healy, responded to the controversy, writing: "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least," while Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner, wrote: "I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved." Popular screenwriter Shonda Rhimes added: "The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my four year old, one makes a choice with one's actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one."

