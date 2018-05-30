Coronation Street's Carla Connor's touching tribute to Aidan Connor revealed Aidan tragically committed suicide earlier in the month

Coronation Street's Carla Connor is set to pay a touching tribute to her late half-brother later in the week in emotional scenes during Michelle Connor's wedding to Robert Preston. Carla will make a speech remembering Aidan at her best friend's wedding reception. Michelle and Robert's wedding was postponed in the aftermath of the factory worker's death. Earlier scenes in the week saw Carla, along with Jenny Connor and Maria Connor helping Michelle get ready, with bereaved dad Johnny then announcing that he would not be able to attend the wedding. Michelle told him: "That's ok Johnny, whatever you need," with Carla then adding: "We will raise a toast to Aidan at the wedding."

Carla will make a tribute to Aidan following his tragic suicide

It is already known that Michelle's wedding will not go to plan, with teaser photos showing the Rovers Return barmaid being held hostage and later shot by Pat Phelan. It is not known whether or not Michelle will survive, with actress Kym Marsh suggesting that news of her contract renewal is simply a "red herring" to keep fans guessing. Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the former Hear'say singer told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: "Well there's been reports that it was renewed. But is that a red herring? Just saying!"

RELATED: Coronation Street fans in tears following Aidan Connor's emotional final scenes

Michelle's wedding day promises for nail-bitting scenes

Kym also revealed that despite the dark nature of her storyline, she had a lot of fun filming it. She said: "You wouldn’t imagine Michelle would get anywhere near this story, so when I was told we were involved I was literally clapping my hands. As actors we love the drama." She also admitted she had to go to some "dark places" to film the scene, as well as a lot of research. Having previously been in a pop band, Kym also admitted that she had no formal training before she started acting in Coronation Street, adding: "I was well aware that it was a bit of a risk for them to take on Kym Marsh from Hear'Say." Since she started in the show, Kym has taken away a number of awards for her acting, including the 2017 Best Female Dramatic Performance at the British Soap Awards.

RELATED: Coronation Street boss quits her job after controversial storylines