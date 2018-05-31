QUIZ: Which Sex and the City character are you? Take our quiz to find out if you're a Charlotte, a Samantha, a Miranda or a Carrie!

To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Sex and the City movie, as well as the 20-year of the TV show, which aired for the very first time back on 6 June 1998, we have come up with a quiz to tell you, once and for all, whether you are a Charlotte, a Carrie, a Miranda or a Samantha. Yes, this is the Sorting Hat of quizzes, the test that will give you the definitive answer for the ultimate question for SATC fans, and one that we have all asked ourselves at some time or another. Each character has their positive traits and they all most definitely have their pitfalls. Especially you, Carrie.Mr Big might have once said: "I know your friends just fine. Charlotte is the brunette, Miranda is the redhead, and Samantha is trouble," but we couldn't help but ask ourselves, is there more to them than that? Take our quiz to find out which personality suits you the most…