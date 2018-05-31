Michelle Keegan saves stranger's life thanks to skills she learned from Our Girl The actress learnt how to do first aid for BBC series Our Girl

Michelle Keegan has proved she is very much like her Our Girl character, army medic Lance Corporal Georgie Lane. In a new interview, the 30-year-old came to a woman's rescue who had collapsed at a restaurant. The diner was choking on some food when the actress used the first aid skills she learnt during filming to save them. "Before Our Girl I would never have done that," she said via Daily Star. "I would have gone into a panic state. I think the training that I had gave me confidence."

Michelle Keegan plays Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in Our Girl

Michelle immediately realised that the stranger needed some sugar and told the waiter to bring a can of Coke. She added: "They came over with a bottle and a straw. I knew it was quite dangerous because it could get trapped in her throat. So I threw the straw and put it in a glass. She started sipping it and came around slowly." The TV star, who is married to Mark Wright, first found fame in Coronation Street in 2008 before landing a role the BBC drama, Our Girl, in 2016. She has also been cast as Tina Moore in the ITV drama about 1966 England World Cup hero Bobby Moore and his wife Tina and the BBC's Ordinary Lies.

Filming for Our Girl has forced Michelle and her husband to spend extended periods of time away from their home in Essex; the actress travelled for months shooting the gritty drama, while Mark is based in Los Angeles, where he works as a presenter for US entertainment show Extra. Last year, the actress revealed that she signed the contract for the third season of Our Girl before it was even commissioned. Speaking to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw, she explained: "I wasn't 100 per cent there would be another series but I signed the option for there to be another. Obviously the first time it was for five episodes but this time it was for 12 so it's overly doubled."

