Matt LeBlanc quits Top Gear after 2 years The former Friends star is stepping down

Matt LeBlanc has announced he is quitting Top Gear after just two years. The former Friends star, who joined the show in 2016 after Jeremy Clarkson's exit, said he made the decision due to the demands of the role and how much it keeps him away from family and friends.

In a statement released from BBC Studios on Thursday, Matt said his "experience on Top Gear has been great fun" and that he has "thoroughly enjoyed" his time on the show. "However, the time commitment and extensive travel required to present Top Gear takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with," he added. "It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: "I want to thank the fabulous Matt LeBlanc for being a brilliant co-host on Top Gear. Matt has thrown himself into the show with real passion, revealing his extraordinary car knowledge and a willingness to get down and dirty. We were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood so I wish him all the very best. The next series of Top Gear (Matt's last) promises to be something very special and we have great plans to welcome a new co-host to join the team for 2019 and beyond."

Matt has been a host on Top Gear since 2016 alongside Chris Harris and Rory Reid. The job has even helped the actor to find love; his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan is an assistant producer on the show, and also played a bride whose wedding at St Paul's cathedral was crashed by Matt for a stunt. Sharing a snap from the day on Instagram recently, Aurora joked: "Two years ago @mleblanc and @kblock43 crashed my wedding. So rude!"