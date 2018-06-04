Fans lose it at Dec’s opening number for Britain's Got Talent finale What did you think about Dec's showstopping number?

Declan Donnelly delighted the live audience and viewers at home during the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday night by pulling off an incredible opening number to I'm So Excited. The presenter, who hosted the semi-finals and finale solo while his showbiz partner, Ant McPartlin, undergoes treatment for alcohol addiction, performed a show stopping number in which he danced, performed a handstand and interacted with contestants appearing on the show.

Fans praised Dec's showstopping number

Viewers were quick to praise the presenter, with one writing: "One word to describe #BritainsGotTalent this week is bittersweet. Whilst Dec has done an absolutely FANTASTIC job, it's sad Ant isn't there. Still though, what an awesome week it's been." Another added: "Oh Dec, you're very good aren't you. Great opening." Simon Cowell praised Dec at the end of the final, saying: "I just want to say, to you Dec, you have done an outstanding job this week. Seriously, thank you." Dec ducked his head and said thank you, while Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden gave the 42-year-old a supportive hug.

Dec thanked fans for their kind messages ahead of the finale, tweeting: "Morning. Can’t beat a massive lie in and a day off! I hope you’ve got a nice Saturday planned. Just wanted to say thanks for all the lovely messages this week during #bgt, you're all very kind!" Speaking about Ant's possible return to television, Simon recently told the Mirror: "He's not a bad person, he's not the only person these things happen to. He's in the public eye. It's a wake-up call... He has owned it and he's going to deal with it. He's taken a step back because his health is way more important than a TV show. I'm almost certain he'll be back next year. And we want him back."

