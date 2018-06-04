Strictly Come Dancing has banned reality TV stars from taking part Craig Revel Horwood has previously said that the people on the show are 'of a higher calibre'

Bad news for TOWIE, Love Island, Made In Chelsea and Ex on the Beach fans! According to reports, Strictly Come Dancing bosses have decided not to allow any reality show stars to compete on the popular dancing competition, with a source telling The Sun: "Certain reality celebrities have been peddling these stories about being 'in talks' for the show when they have never been approached. Bosses are now fed up of hearing the same people bandying around their own names just to shift a few copies of some weight-loss DVD. In light of this, they've put in place their own reality star ban to stop them from cashing in on the show." The BBC have declined to comment on the story.

The show has previously allowed reality contestants to compete on the show, including The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright, who made it through to week 13 of the show. Fellow TOWIE star Gemma Collins is among those who has previously expressed an interest in dancing on the series. However, judge Craig Revel Horwood dismissed her chances of appearing on the show, telling The Sun: "Gemma Collins would be fun on the show but it's not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom. We generally have people of a higher calibre than that."/p>

Addressing his comments, Gemma said: "I find his comment funny. I'm not low rent, Craig. We've all got to start somewhere and it's a shame to just knock someone out of giving them a chance because they don't think I'm high calibre enough... If anything, I'd probably bring a different audience to the BBC. It'll be called the BGC by the time I've finished with Rumba-ing it up." Sam Faiers is among names rumoured to be in talks for the new series of the show, with a source telling the MailOnline: "Sam is currently in talks to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, however there's a concern that it may clash with her filming commitments for the upcoming series of The Mummy Diaries."

