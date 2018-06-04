Jacqueline Jossa explains controversial comments made at British Soap Awards Jacqueline Jossa reveals she was explaining the storyline to Lacey Turner

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa was criticised at the British Soap Awards after she was spotted telling her co-star, Lacey Turner, that they "all self-harm on that show", referring to Hollyoaks. The comments were made while actress Lauren McQueen accepted the award for Best Storyline, which involved her character, Lily Drinkwell, making a self-harm pact with her friends. However, Jacqueline took to Instagram to clarify her comments, revealing she was explaining the Hollyoaks storyline to Lacey, who didn't hear when they announced the winner.

Posting on Instagram stories, Jacqueline wrote: "Just to clear things up, Lacey asked me what the storyline was, as we couldn't hear, I answered with, 'I'm not actually sure, I think they all self harmed on the show'. I didn't watch the show, I only went from the clip I saw previous, which involved three girls on a bed. I haven't watched the show recently so don't actually know but I always love it and wasn't discrediting, I was literally answering what the storyline was. I know that self harm isn't a joke. Obviously... and love any soap that tackles hard stories, it's been taken out of context. Jake Woods story involved self-harm too, I wasn't hating I was answering a question. Sorry for offence."

Fans were quick to defend Jacqueline, with one writing: "Bless her. Trial by social media yet again when they only have half the story. She’s been crucified tonight for nothing at all. People should remember she’s heavily pregnant too," while another added: "If you take a look at her Insta story she explains that Lacey asked her what the storyline was and she told her. So sad that people jump to conclusions and immediately assume someone is a ‘disgusting bad person.'"

