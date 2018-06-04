Corrie actor Jack P. Shepherd's daughter has the BEST reaction to his British Soap Awards win Jack's nine-year-old daughter Nyla was delighted for her dad!

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd won his first ever British Soap Award on Saturday night, having played David Platt in the ITV soap for eighteen years. And following the news that he had won Best Actor – one of the most sought-after accolades of the night – he was more than happy with the news. However, his excitement didn’t quite compare to that of his nine-year-old daughter Nyla's – whose priceless reaction was captured on camera. The little girl had been watching the show at home with her friends, and Jack later shared footage of her running around the room screaming in delight upon hearing that her dad had won.

Jack P. Shepherd's daughter Nyla was very excited to hear her dad had won

Taking to Instagram, Jack posted the video, simply captioning it: "My daughter's reaction. I love you Nyla." The doting dad's Coronation Street co-stars found Nyla's reaction equally as cute, with Lucy Fallon – who plays Bethany Platt – writing: "Oh I'm crying," while pregnant actress Helen Flanagan – who plays Rosie Webster – commented with a series of love heart emojis.

Nyla was mentioned in Jack's acceptance speech, as he took to the stage to collect his prize, as were his on-screen family. "I'd like to thank my family, the Platts, Helen, Sue, Tina, what's-his-chops, Ben Price, Kate Oates for giving me this storyline, thank you, she's been a great producer and we'll miss her dearly." Jack continued: "Who else? The research department at Corrie, they've been great. And my mum, my real life mum, I’d like to thank her for giving up her life and chaperoning me from job to job and Nyla and Reuben, my kids, who are watching this." Joking, Jack then added: "But mostly of all I'd like to thank Emmerdale for not nominating Danny Miller this year. Thank you." Danny – who plays Aaron Dingle in the show – has picked up the Best Actor award at the British Soap Awards three times, most recently in 2016, and won Best Actor at the most recent Inside Soap Awards in 2017.

It was a successful night for Jack and the rest of his Coronation Street co-stars, seeing the long-running ITV soap take away the most awards, including Best Soap. Lucy Fallon also took away the Best Actress accolade, as well as the prize for the Best Female Dramatic Performance for her harrowing portrayal as grooming victim Bethany. Both Jack and Bethany's storylines were written by Kate Oates – the show's current boss, who is set to leave later in the month following a two-year stint on the show. Kate's storylines have brought in high viewing figures, but also a large number of complaints as a result of their dark nature.

Jack and Helen Worth, who plays his on-screen mum Gail Platt

Speaking about Kate's departure, John Whiston, ITV Studios' Creative Director for Coronation Street and Emmerdale, said: "Kate Oates has transformed Coronation Street during her tenure. This has been reflected both in the huge critical acclaim the show has been getting and in the ratings. We are now used to opening the overnights and seeing Coronation Street has delivered its highest ratings for many years, a herculean achievement in this box set era." He added: "Kate has done this whilst putting on screen some groundbreaking and socially important stories such as the Bethany grooming story and David's rape story. It is a testament to her brilliant editorial touch that these stories, though difficult, have been both credible and engaging."