See The Silent Child star's priceless reaction when she is told she's meeting the Queen The Silent Child was a surprise winner at this year's Oscars

Following the incredible success at this year's Oscar Awards, it has been revealed that The Silent Child star Maisie Sly has been invited to meet the Queen! Creator Rachel Shenton recently took to her Instagram page to share seven-year-old Maisie's incredible reaction when she was told the exciting news. The clip, which has already been viewed more than 20,000 times, sees someone telling Maisie that "someone really famous wants to meet you" before the big reveal.

Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton pictured with Maisie Sly at the 2018 Oscars

She is asked: "Can you guess who it is?" To which Masie replies: "Don't know." Upon being told that her date is in fact with the Queen, the youngster is unable to contain her excitement. The person then continued: "You're going to give her some flowers. You and Rachel are going to meet her." The post was simply captioned, "Surprise!" Former Hollyoaks actress Rachel, who also appears in the award-winning film, added: "She's too cute" and "We love you Maisie".

MORE: Hollyoaks star Rachel Shenton reveals surprise over Oscar win

The Silent Child tells the story of a profoundly deaf four-year-old called Libby, played by Maisie, who lives in a silent world until a social worker (Rachel) teaches her how to communicate through sign language. Rachel, whose fiancé Chris Overton directed the project, previously revealed that she was inspired to write the story for her father, who went deaf two years before he died, when she was just 14.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath the social media video, with one saying: "This warms my heart so much and her reaction is so adorable!!" Another wrote: "I absolutely love this post." A third post read: "This is so beautiful, her little face says a thousand words." A fourth follower remarked: "Oh my goodness this completely made me well up!!! Well deserved!!!" Another added: "Aww her reaction!! Such a sweet girl! Wonderful news!!"

STORY: Hollyoaks star Rachel Shenton wins at the 2018 Oscars