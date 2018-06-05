The entire Game of Thrones cast just had a huge reunion The Game of Thrones cast just had a wrap party and Jason Momoa was there to capture it!

Anyone who watches Game of Thrones will know that there are many, many cast members from season one who didn't manage to survive to the show's eighth and final series, but it appears that the entire cast had a huge reunion in Belfast for the wrap party, and Jason Momoa was on hand to document the evening! The actor, who played Khal Drogo in season one of the show, posted an album of snaps with several cast members including Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, and wrote: "I'm so grateful to be a part of the greatest show on earth. I'm honoured to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends. I'm just here for kisses and hugs… Mahalo David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] you are legends. Congrats to the talented crew and cast."

Jason joined the cast of the hit show

The star, whose character died at the hands of Daenerys after he was cursed by a witch in the show, posed with Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, and Mark Addy, who plays King Robert Baratheon. He also shared a boomerang of himself with the Mother of Dragons actress, and wrote: "Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling too much. I… love you forever."

Jason posted a sweet message about Emilia

Emilia also shared a photo of herself with her co-star, Nathalie Emmanuel, and the show's voice coach Jan Haydn Rowles, writing: "I GOT A SWORD! AND A CROWN! AND AN UNDERBITE! I also got the bestest gal in the whole wide world by my side. @nathalieemmanuel I'll play dress up with you for LYFE." Emilia recently confirmed that she had finished filming Game of Thrones, telling Vanity Fair: "It [messed] me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is. I'm doing all this weird [expletive]. You'll know what I mean when you see it."

