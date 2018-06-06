Coronation Street shock as three characters to leave Weatherfield Warning, Coronation Street spoilers ahead!

Fans of Coronation Street will be shocked to find out that three characters; Eileen Grimshaw, Nicola Rubinstein and baby Zack, will be exiting the show following Pat Phelan's death. The triple exit will take place so that the family can have a fresh start in Bristol, and comes just a few days after Anna and Faye Windass also left Weatherfield to move to Durham. In the episode, Tim and Steve will throw a leaving party for Eileen, who tells Seb he can stay at her home until she finds a tenant to rent the place.

Eileen and Nicola are leaving Weatherfield

However, the moment Eileen leaves, Seb's mum Abi arrives to stay at the house, and calls the letting agent to say that the house isn't available for rent anymore. Speaking about Phelan's explosive exit, actor Connor McIntyre told Inside Soap: "I'll be there until there is no more need for Pat Phelan – and of course I'll miss him! You'd think the writers would have to offer an Eileen and Phelan confrontation. The only people that could get Pat to sit down and confront his behaviour would be Eileen and Nicola. That would be lovely, but I trust the Corrie team implicitly."

Several characters have left the show recently, with Shayne Ward's character Aidan Connor having an emotional exit after taking his own life. Speaking to The Sun about his exit, he said: "A lot of people who are considering attempting suicide have got in touch to say, 'I'm calling somebody now. I was attempting it and you've helped me.' The response has been truly overwhelming." The 33-year-old added that the story had taken him to a "really dark place" when it came to researching the shocking statistics of male suicide in the UK – with currently 12 men a day taking their own lives.

