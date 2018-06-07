Emmerdale spoiler: Moira Barton's daughter Hannah in transgender storyline Hannah returns to the village as a man called Matty

Emmerdale is set to embark on a transgender storyline involving the Barton family. It has been revealed that Moira's daughter Hannah – who left the Dales to start a new life in London in 2012 – returns home to see her family, only to be mistaken for an intruder by Cain Dingle. Now Matty Barton, Moira instantly recognises him as her daughter, and it has been promised that the new character will make a huge impact as he settles back into the village, turning his mum's world upside down in the process.

Hannah Barton is now known as Matty

Matty is played by actor Ash Palmisciano, who has previously appeared in Boy Meets Girl and Mum. Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said of the newcomer: "The character of Matty certainly knows how to make an impact: cheeky, effervescent, quick-witted and headstrong, it's not long before he's charmed his way into the affections of all those who meet him. His tale of a man trying to shake off his past and find acceptance in the present is full of emotion, humour and ultimately hope as he settles back into rural village life, turning Moira's world upside down in the process."

She added: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ash on board to play this role. A skilful actor of great talent, he exudes charisma and there's an unflinching honesty to his performance that adds real depth to this complex character. Ash has already proven himself to be a brilliant addition to the cast and we look forward to charting his journey as he reconnects with old friends and forges new relationships along the way."

Hannah was last seen in the village in 2012

Actor Ash said of his role: "I’m very excited to be joining the very welcoming Emmerdale family. From nervous auditions to now working alongside the team daily has been truly amazing. Matty's a ground breaking character to play and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for him."