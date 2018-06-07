Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood reveals why he wasn't made head judge after Len Goodman's exit Rumours were rife about who would get the job…

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed why he didn't take on the most coveted role on Strictly Come Dancing - in fact admitting that he wouldn't have wanted the job at all. The head judge spot was up for grabs after Len Goodman left the series in 2016, but Craig recently told The Express that he never wanted to fill his shoes. "The role as head judge... you have to be the mediator and I am who I am and love the job I do," he said. "I wouldn’t give it up for the world. I didn’t want the responsibility, I like where I am at the moment I think it’s good."

Of course, Len was eventually replaced by Shirley Ballas, who was recently confirmed to be returning to the series. "Shirley is back with us, which will be great," Craig also revealed. "Bruno is back and being more Italian than ever. And of course the fabulous Darcey Bussell. I think it is a great team and it was really good last year, I can't wait to get back into it."

Craig, who has appeared on every Strictly series since its inception in 2004, went on to offer his thoughts on Shirley. "I thought Shirley was a fantastic choice as head judge," he added. "It's great having a woman in that position as well because we have a very even amount of commenting which I think is fantastic." Shirley, 57, had previously revealed to HELLO! that she would love to make a return. "I hope to be back, I’d like to, but as yet nothing's official," she said. "My critiques will always remain firm. I will say it as I see it, though you can’t help but get emotionally attached to the couples."

Craig recently underwent a second hip operation, and praised the humble cup of tea as his go-to during his recovery. "I’m fantastic and I’ll be back dancing in three weeks. I have been becoming very frustrated that I can’t [dance] and the amount of tea I’ve gone through I cannot tell you, so thank goodness I have a year’s supply of Decaf," he joked, speaking of his new role as PG Tips' head of taste. "You can’t drink alcohol or anything like that, when you have an operation."

