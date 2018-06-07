Friends creator reveals if Ross and Rachel are still together The creator of Friends gave us an insight into what the characters are up to nowadays!

The creator of Friends has opened up about what the characters would be up to these days, and revealed whether he thought Ross and Rachel's relationship would last the test of time after the pair finally got together in the season finale. Chatting at a comedy showrunners panel for The Wrap's Emmy Series on Wednesday, one of the show's co-creators, David Crane, said: "Yes [they're still together.] Come on, they worked really hard, ten years!" He also added that Monica and Chandler were still going strong. However, we're unlikely to see these relationship dynamics, as David confirmed that a reunion wasn't going to happen. "Never happening," he said. "Never. We did it! It's done."

Ross and Rachel are still together!

Fans were quick to praise David's comments, with one writing: "They better be together, but I am glad FRIENDS is not coming back. Just keep showing the reruns," while another added: "They'd probably be 'ON A BREAK!'" David's fellow panellist at the event, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom, was asking him the in depth questions about the couple, joking: "Where do you think Ross and Rachel's kid goes to college?" The Friends creator jokily replied: "Now we're pitching a pilot, and we're not doing that."

David continued to work with Matt Le Blanc, who played Joey on the hit sitcom, for Episodes. Speaking about his role in the show, where he plays an exaggerated version of himself, Matt told Variety: "I did have a reservation in the beginning. I wasn't comfortable playing myself. But they said, 'Well, we're not making a documentary. If there's anything you’re uncomfortable with, we'll change it. We'll get through it together.' And it was because of my history with them that I really felt comfortable."

