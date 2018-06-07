Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent shares ADORABLE throwback photo to mark co-star's birthday Brooke went on a trip down memory lane to mark Sam Aston's birthday on Thursday

Fans couldn’t believe how little Brooke Vincent and her Coronation Street co-star Sam Aston have changed when the actress shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair to mark Sam's birthday on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Brooke paid tribute to her co-star on his 25th birthday, posting a picture of them dressed up for an evening out which looks to have been taken over ten years ago. Brooke reminisced that the pair thought that they looked "so grown up" at the time, writing in the caption: "Happy Birthday @samaston93 , you don’t realise how much we have watched you both grow up on Corrie until photo’s like this x."

Brooke Vincent and Sam Aston look adorable in this throwback photo

The picture went down a treat with Brooke and Sam's Corrie friends, with Sally Dynevor – who plays Brooke's onscreen mum Sally Webster – writing: "Oooh little cuties, not changed much." Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Platt, also liked the picture. Sam, meanwhile, adored the image, and joked: "Thank you Brooke!! I still only look about 12!" Brooke herself celebrated her 26th birthday on Monday, and hosted a joint party with co-stars Kym Marsh and Sally Dynevor. Kym will turn 42 on 13 June, while Sally turned 55 on 30 May.

The Corrie stars were out in full force to celebrate a number of birthdays this week

The trio held the celebrations at The Alchemist in Manchester's Media City – close to the Coronation Street set. Guests included Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon, Alan Halsall – who plays Tyrone Dobbs, and Colson Smith – who plays policeman Craig Tinker. Towards the end of the night, the cast carried on the festivities at Alan's house where they ordered pizza. It's been an exciting time for Coronation Street, who swept the floor at the British Soap Awards on Saturday. As well as winning Best Soap, they went away with both the awards for Best Actor – which was given to David Platt star Jack P. Shepherd, and Best Actress – received by Lucy Fallon. Lucy also picked up the Best Dramatic Performance by a Female for Bethany's harrowing grooming storyline.