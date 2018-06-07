Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 with amazing nostalgic clip Omigod omigod you guys!

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is in the works – by creating one of the first film's most iconic moments! Dressed in the sparkly pink bikini she originally wore in the 2001 film, Reese floated past the camera on a lilo, and captioned the brilliant video: "It's true... #LegallyBlonde3." Fans were thrilled to hear the news, with one writing: "Reece Witherspoon announcing that #LegallyBlonde3 is actually happening has just made my day, I could cry," while another added: "IF SHE DOESN'T TAKE THE WHITE HOUSE IN #LegallyBlonde3 I'LL EXPECT A NUMBER 4."

Reese as Elle Woods in the 2001 film

According to Deadline, the new film will be written by Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who co-wrote the first film, while Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producer along with Reese herself. Although the plot is being kept under wraps, it will reportedly stick with the tone of the original film, in which Elle Woods gives up her life as a sorority girl to go to Harvard and win back her boyfriend, eventually discovering her true self and her passion for law. The original film and sequel were both huge successes, and not only is the first film a modern classic, there has also been a hit musical adaptation of the film.

Reese is having a busy time at the moment, as her production company, Hello Sunshine, is also in the process of adapting Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine and Something in the Water, along with Luckiest Girl Alive. She is also starring in the second series of Big Little Lies as the outspoken Madeline McKenzie alongside Meryl Street, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz. The first series was a huge success, winning a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries, an Emmy for Outstanding Limited series and Best Limited Series at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

