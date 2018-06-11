Judy Murray denies she's related to this Love Island contestant – can you guess who? Teenagers at a Q&A with Judy Murray pointed out her similarity to Laura

Judy Murray jokily revealed that a group of teenagers pointed out that she has an uncanny resemblance to one of the Love Island contestants! The mother of Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was doing a Q&A when one of the teenagers pointed out the likeness between Judy and Laura, and the amused tennis coach shared a side-by-side photo to point out the similarities. She wrote: "When you do a Q&A with teen girls, you can expect this type of chat... Q. Do you watch #LoveIsland? Me: Do I look like I watch #LoveIsland? Q. No. Do you have a daughter? Coz Laura on Love Island looks just like you. Me: Sorry Laura."

Judy joked about the Love Island question

This isn't the first time the similarity has been pointed out, as one Twitter user wrote: "I don't mean to ruin it for anyone but Laura with no make-up is practically Judy Murray #LoveIsland2018 #LoveIsland #itcantbeunseen." Another person added: "Judy Murray got hair extensions and went on Love Island." Laura has been under fire from fans of the show after an Instagram post from two years ago appeared to be celebrating her 30th birthday, meaning that she is 32-years-old instead of 29, as she has claimed on the show. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that while there were 30th birthday balloon in the Instagram post, the numbered candles on the cake read '27', and her birth certificate was obtained, proving that the star is in fact 29.

Laura has cosied up to Wes in the show, and recently told him that she was looking for 'The One' while in the house. The pair then had their first argument after Wes told Eyal about Hayley's negative comments about their relationship, leading Hayley to confront Wes about getting involved in their situation. However, viewers on Twitter appeared to side with Wes in the argument, with one writing: " Laura should mind her business and respect the fact that Wes felt the need to tell Eyal because honestly.. Hayley did say too much AND it was personal. #LoveIsland."

