The reason Catherine Tyldesley is leaving Coronation Street has been revealed – and it's very exciting Catherine has played Eva Price in the ITV soap since June 2011

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley is set to leave the ITV soap after playing Eva Price for seven years, and ahead of her exit, the actress has opened up about why the time feels right to move on. Talking to Lorraine Kelly on Monday's episode of Lorraine, the mum-of-one said: "I've been there for seven years now, so I just felt it was time for a change and we wanted to do a bit of travelling as well, in between projects, as a family." As well as getting to see the world with her family, Catherine is also looking forward to spending more time with her three-year-old son Alfie. "My little boy is three, she he'll get to see a bit more of mummy. I'm excited", she added.

Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley has plans to travel with her young family

While on the show, Catherine also confirmed that her final scenes in Corrie will air in August, and that her character definitely won't be killed off, giving her the opportunity to go back in the future. And while Catherine very much enjoys playing Eva – which saw her nominated for the Best Actress award at the British Soap Awards earlier in the month – the star is now looking to try out new projects. "Kate Oates has really fuelled my desire to do some gritty drama as well, so we'll see what happens. I feel really excited," she said.

Catherine is currently involved in a secret surrogacy storyline, with her character Eva having given Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) her baby daughter Susie, whose father is the late Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward). It has been reported that Eva will be reunited with her baby in the near future after Toyah confesses the truth to partner Peter Barlow. However, disaster will then strike when Aidan's father Johnny Connor finds out that his son is Susie's dad, which results in a bitter custody battle. This could well tie in with Eva's exit storyline – which has so far been kept tightly under wraps.

