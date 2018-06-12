Holby City's Rosie Marcel talks suffering breakdown: 'You have to get help' Rosie Marcel is best known for playing Jac Naylor in Holby City

Rosie Marcel, who is best known for her role as Jac Naylor in Holby City, has opened up about suffering a breakdown, and why she needed to take some time off from filming on doctor's orders. Chatting on Lorraine, the actress revealed that she had been struggling with some family and work issues and sank into a depression, explaining: "I think it was a mixture of lots of things. I had some tough issues with my family and some tough issues at work. I had been there a very long time and it's extremely long hours and as you know there's a lot of working mothers. You split yourself so much, you give yourself nothing. Everybody got 100% and you give yourself nothing, I had nothing left for myself. Then I became very depressed and was suffering from 'de-personalisation'."

Rosie opened up about struggling with depression

She continued: "It was difficult for them because it literally happened on set, I said, 'I have to see my doctor, I have to see my doctor!' I left set and I called my doctor and I booked an appointment straight away. He signed me off instantly and I started therapy that week and I did intensive therapy for a month before I was ready to come back to work."

Loading the player...

Rosie revealed that her struggles got so bad that she felt like her family would be better off without her. "I'm a very stubborn person," she said. "I didn't want to get therapy. But I didn't know who I was. When you start to think of leaving your family, I did. I actually walked out of the house in the middle of the night in my pyjamas and no shoes and walked to my friend's house three miles and just knocked on her door in the middle of the night. When you get to that point. I felt like my family would be better off without me. You have to get help. I have no shame talking about it."

