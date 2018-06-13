Are Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields the new X Factor judges? Do you think Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields will make a good addition to the show?

Shortly after announcing plans to star in a fly-on-the-wall reality TV show, it has been reported that Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields will join the judging panel in the upcoming series of The X Factor, effectively replacing Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne. The £10million deal will see the married couple joining Simon Cowell on the hit singing competition, and insiders have said that producers are "over the moon" with the signing.

Robbie and Ayda could be the new X Factor judges

A source told The Mirror: "[Ayda] thinks doing the show with Robbie will be a lot of fun – particularly as she wants to beat her husband at his own game. She can't wait to get started." Speaking about his upcoming reality show, the dad-of-two previously told The Sun: "There's something in the making. There's a format there, it's just making sure it's the right one and the right show. Trust me, it will happen – that's a show I want to watch on TV." Despite having two children, five-year-old Teddy and three-year-old Charlton, the show will keep the pair out of the limelight.

The couple regularly treat fans to snippets of their lives together on social media, and Ayda often makes guest appearances on Loose Women, chatting about her musician husband and two children. A panelist on the chat show, Nadia Sawalha, has previously opened up about visiting the family in their home in LA, saying: "They have all these wonderful staff but they all look like they're just mates. There was a cook doing this amazing vegan food… their children are so adorable… and they've got a horse in the hall with a lampshade on its head." Robbie's mother-in-law, Gwen Fields, is also expected to be involved in the reality show, as she regularly features on both of their Instagram accounts and is known her brilliant sense of humour.

