Kevin Spacey returns to the big screen in new film Billionaire Boys Club - despite misconduct allegations The actor has been replaced in many of his other projects

Although currently out of the spotlight while he faces several allegations of sexual misconduct, Kevin Spacey is set to hit the big screen at least once more in upcoming film Billionaire Boys Club. The now-disgraced actor was previously replaced by Christopher Plummer in movie All The Money In The World, and was axed from his leading role in Netflix series House of Cards. But Billionaire Boys Club, which was filmed over two years ago and also stars Ansel Elgort, will go ahead with Kevin in one of the main roles. The actor can be seen in the trailer, which was released on Friday.

Kevin Spacey has not appeared in any films since the allegations emerged

The actor will play Ron Levin, a con artist who masterminded a Ponzi scheme in 1980s Los Angeles. The film will also star actresses Emma Roberts and Suki Waterhouse. Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, Kevin made a statement of apology - also coming out as gay - in his last public comment, which came in October 2017.

He wrote: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

He will be seen in Billionaire Boys Club in July 2018

Kevin continued by opening up about his sexual orientation, writing: "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."

Speaking about coming forward with his story, Anthony tweeted: "I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."