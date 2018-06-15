The Crown season three is coming sooner than you think! Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in season three

We're so excited to find out how Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter will portray the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret in season three of The Crown, and the Harry Potter actress revealed on The Graham Norton Show that fans might not have to wait too much longer, as the show will begin filming in just two weeks' time. Speaking about the character, she said: "I've got two weeks to prepare so I've got to find her character soon… I'm posh, but not that posh!"

Helena revealed that filming is just two weeks away

Helena recently opened up to HELLO! about the surprising similarities between herself and the Queen's late sister, explaining: "We both don't pretend. She was someone who didn't feign, she was utterly honest and if she felt something she would say it. I can often have no filter which often gets me into trouble. But there's a lot which isn't similar which is hard!" Olivia also recently opened up about preparing for her role as the Queen, telling The Sun: "I'm really nervous to take over something that's been so great — it's scary. They're giving me a great voice coach who will make sure I speak like the Queen. So I'll just learn the lines and try and copy exactly what they do. Claire Foy has let me know I can call if I need to."

Olivia has also revealed that her husband, Ed Sinclair, is a huge fan of the royal drama – and Claire in particular! She said: "We are completely obsessed with The Crown anyway but whenever Claire Foy comes on he goes, 'Oh, she's amazing'. Watching the first series was blissful because I had no idea. With the second series I now know I've got to follow in her footsteps."

