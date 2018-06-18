Lorraine Kelly sets record straight on retirement rumours The chat show host has been fronting breakfast television for over three decades

She is the queen of breakfast television, with an incredible career under her belt. And fans can rejoice as Lorraine Kelly has revealed that she doesn't have any plans of retiring when she turns 60 next year. Speaking to Jo Elvin and James Williams on their Is It Just Me? podcast, the TV star shared: "I don't know what my secret is because you can burn out but I've got the constitution of a wee Shetland pony - I just keep going. I'm going to be 60 next year so that's a long time I've been doing it."

Lorraine Kelly has squashed rumours that she is set to retire soon

Lorraine has been presenting for over three decades; the star began her career on TV-am in 1989, before joining Good Morning Britain in 1990. She then started hosted GMTV in 1994, and remained on the show for 16 years before moving onto her own weekday show, Lorraine. "I think it would be really weird to retire," she continued. "I can't ever imagine myself not doing it. I've seen all them regime changes over the years but I think the most important thing is I genuinely love it." The presenter added: "I've been around for ages. I've grown up with everybody. At that time of the day a lot of people are watching in their kitchens or bedrooms, it's a more intimate thing."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly rules out Botox in the future as she discusses ageing gracefully

Loading the player...

Last year, it was rumoured that Lorraine had signed a £2.1million exclusivity contract with ITV. The mum-of-one is said to have agreed to a two-and-a-half year golden handcuffs deal, worth £2.1million, making her one of the highest-paid women on UK television. At the time a source told the Daily Mail: "Lorraine is a mainstay of ITV breakfast and one of the most popular stars, both on and off screen. She basically has complete autonomy at the station and is free to suggest ideas; she has far more editorial control than many other presenters."

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals why she downsized from lavish Dundee mansion