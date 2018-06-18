David Dimbleby to step down as Question Time host after 25 years The host has chaired the BBC show for over two decades

David Dimbleby has confirmed he will be leaving Question Time after 25 years on the BBC's political debate programme. The 79-year-old presenter, who will leave the show at the end of the year, believes it the "right time" for him to leave. "At the end of the year I will have been chairing Question Time for a quarter of a century and I have decided that this is the right moment to leave," he said. "It has been a privilege to work for a programme which brings voters face to face with those in power."

He added: "I am grateful to the production teams and to the BBC who have made this possible. It has been exhilarating following the twists and turns of British politics from John Major in 1994, through the [Tony] Blair and [Gordon] Brown years to [David] Cameron and May." Although the broadcaster will turn 80 later this year, David has no plans to retire from journalism. "Instead, after years in the studio, I now plan to return to my first love: reporting," he shared.

The BBC director general, Tony Hall, said in a statement: "David has been at the helm of Question Time for over 25 years: a brilliant champion of the public and the audience's friend - getting the answers they want on the big and difficult issues of the day." He continued: "Always a commanding figure, David has ensured Question Time has not only stayed relevant through the years, but a must watch for those interested in politics and current affairs." It has not yet been revealed who will take over the position when David leaves in December 2018.