You are going to be seeing a lot more of Ayda Field in the next few months! The Loose Women panellist is not only going to be possibly appearing on the X Factor with husband Robbie Williams, but is now set to appear on Celebrity Apprentice. According to The Sun, Ayda was "flattered" to be asked, and that the producers thought that she would be a "perfect fit" with her competitive nature, intelligence and great sense of humour. The American actress will be joining Amanda Holden and Rylan Clarke to compete for Lord Alan Sugar's approval.

Earlier in the month it was reported in The Mirror that Ayda and Robbie were in talks of becoming X Factor judges, replacing current judges Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger. The popular celebrity couple would work alongside their good friend Simon Cowell, who they spend a lot of their time with while in LA. Ayda delighted Loose Women viewers recently when she interviewed Simon and his young son Eric Cowell – who stole the show as he did his best to distract his dad from the questions.

And if two TV shows in the line-up are not enough for Ayda, she is also expected to be starring in a fly-on-the-wall style show with Robbie and her mum Gwen Field. Robbie told The Sun: "There's something in the making. There's a format there, it's just making sure it's the right one and the right show. Trust me, it will happen – that's a show I want to watch on TV."

The show has no plans to feature Robbie and Ayda's two young children, Teddy, five, and three-year-old Charlton, who are kept out of the limelight by their protective parents. However, the adorable youngsters make occasional appearances on their parents' respective social media accounts, although their faces are always hidden to protect their privacy. Robbie has previously spoken out about their decision to do this while appearing on Loose Women, telling the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

