BBC announces 'daft' new quiz show – and you can be a contestant!

Move aside Pointless and Eggheads! BBC One has commissioned a brand new quiz show that is set to have viewers on the edge of their seats. The Time It Takes, which will be presented by comedian Joe Lycett, will see contestants choose an absurd timer – be it how long it takes to unwrap every Werther's Original in a family pack, completing a Rubik's cube underwater or deflating an air bed and put it back in its original box – and then will be given that timescale to answer as many questions as they can in order to win a dream holiday.

Joe is best known for his appearances on Would I Lie to You and Drunk History. Speaking about the new show, he said: "Never before has so much relied on someone knowing how long a kettle takes to boil. The Time It Takes is one of the most brilliantly daft shows I've ever been involved in - and that's saying something."

Applications for the show are now open, and Joe tweeted about looking for new contestants, writing: "Morning babe! I am to host a very silly gameshow for @BBCOne Saturday teatime - we are looking for contestants. It's proper daft." Speaking about the show, series Producer Meriel Beale said: "The Time It Takes is very funny and incredibly silly and happily so is Joe Lycett. I'm very excited to be working with such a star and I've no doubt his warm, generous wit will be lapped up by BBC One viewers." Fans of quiz shows were quick to discuss the new series on Twitter, with one writing: "Sounds like the sort of thing we need on TV again," while another added: "Obviously I want to do this. OBVIOUSLY." The Time It Takes will air on BBC One later this year.

