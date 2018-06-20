Awkward Good Morning Britain interview with Andrew Ridgeley divides viewers Who do you think was in the right during the Good Morning Britain interview?

Andrew Ridgeley and Piers Morgan came to blows on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday after the former Wham! band member refused to answer the presenter's questions on George Michael or the band, instead saying he wanted to focus on his charity bike ride for Lawrence Dallaglio's Cycle Slam. After Piers asked Andrew how he reacted to George's death, Andrew said: "I would imagine much like anyone else would. There was a period of grief and it's a difficult adjustment. A loss of a great friend is traumatic and emotionally tough… Almost as emotionally tough as the Dallaglio cycle slam."

He later added: "I wasn't sure that was why I was here today, to be honest with you. I'd much rather be discussing the Dallaglio Cycle Slam and all its good work for people who haven't had the privileges of you and I, and so I think that's a much more worthy subject matter." Piers were clearly annoyed by the interview, and tweeted: "Many thanks to Andrew Ridgeley for being such an insufferable [expletive] today - much appreciated!" He later added that it was "pathetic behaviour".

Andrew wanted to focus on the charity

Although some viewers agreed that Andrew should have spoken about Wham! and George Michael, with one writing: "Piers is right on this. The very fact that he did the cycle ride is because he is Andrew Ridgeley. He should of expected a bit of chat about Wham!, instead he chose to be prickly and awkward on national TV, total diva," others disagreed and praised Andrew for keeping the interview about the charity. One person wrote: "Oh come on Piers. He was that rare thing - a man of loyalty, honour and decency who wouldn't be drawn into gossiping about his late friend. Surely you can respect that," while another added: "The man was there to talk about his charity! It was obvious were you wanted to take this questioning, leave George in peace!"

