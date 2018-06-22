AJ Pritchard looking for love at singles' night after reported Mollie King split AJ Pritchard was all smiles on the night while on the lookout for love!

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard is on the lookout for love after attending a singles night party, which was part of Badoo's Longest Date of the year. The 23-year-old, who was reportedly dating his dancing partner Mollie King from the 2017 show, was in a great mood as he chatted to fellow revellers, enjoyed cocktails and snacked on delicious food served from two food trucks at the venue. AJ was accompanied by his cousin at the high profile singles night and the pair chatted to an array of single girls, including Love Island's Hayley Hughes, who posed for a snap with the pro dancer during the event.

AJ spent some time with Love Island's Hayley

Although AJ and Mollie never officially confirmed their relationship, the pair appeared to be getting cosy together for the duration of the show, and regularly posted snaps on one another enjoying each other's company outside of rehearsals. Adrian's dad hinted that the two had gotten close, telling the Mirror: "They're having a lot of fun. They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do."

READ: Strictly Come Dancing couple split: details

Loading the player...

However, the relationship appeared to end in early 2018 as Mollie began dating England cricketer Stuart Broad. The pair were spotted spending time together while walking the Saturdays' band member's dog by the River Thames back in April. Speaking about being in love, Mollie told the Daily Star: "I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I’m so romantic. I'm such a girly girl. I don’t want to be in one of those couples where you feel like, 'Are we really into each other?'"

Find out what happened when HELLO! trialed Badoo