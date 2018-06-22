Cher reveals reaction to being asked to play Meryl Streep's mother - and it's hilarious Cher joked about the small age gap between her and her onscreen daughter

Cher opened up about being asked to play Meryl Streep's mother in Mamma Mia 2 while chatting on the Graham Norton Show. Speaking about the role as Donna Sheridan's feisty mum in the upcoming sequel, she joked: "I am older than her - by four years!" She added: "When they asked I said, 'That's absolutely fine, that's cool.'" The iconic singer also spoke about how she had been talked into the role, explaining: "My agent called me and said, 'You're in the new Mamma Mia film’ and then hung up. I didn't have much choice!"

Loading the player...

The 72-year-old recently released her first new music in five year with Fernando from the official Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack, which is available for fans pre-ordering the album. Speaking about still working in her 70s, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer said: "Who knew I would be touring at my age. No one expects to be working at 72 and I didn't think I’d be doing it." She also confirmed that she was working on a new album.

READ: Cher locks costumes in temperature-controlled room for preservation

Cher will star as Meryl Steep's mother

Fans were delighted to discover that Cher will be in the sequel to the popular musical film, with one tweeting: "i had no idea Cher was gonna be on Mamma Mia 2... suddenly i care," while another added: "Cher being in Mamma Mia 2 is the absolute best thing that could literally happen in my life right now." Amanda Seyfried opened up about making the film to Entertainment Weekly, saying: "Truthfully, when they were like, 'We're making Mamma Mia 2,' I was like, 'That's going to be terrible.' But it's not! It's amazing… I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie. Everybody's back together and it's been ten years. There's so much love and so much family that it's infused 100 times in this movie. It was so unexpected for me."

WATCH: Cher sings iconic ABBA song in new Mamma Mia 2 trailer