Strictly star Janette Manrara surprises fans with beautiful revelation Janette Manrara is still giving her followers insights into her amazing holiday

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara has been sharing several snaps of her gorgeous getaway to Santorini, and recently revealed the stunning hand art she had done during her summer holiday to the popular Greek island. Sharing a snap of her beautiful henna tattoo, the professional Strictly dancer said: "Never showed you all the #HennaTattoo I got in #Santorini! I do not have any tattoos, but I have always been fascinated by the design of hennas! Truly beautiful & really made me feel a part of Santorini while I was there. #HolidaySnap."

Janette shared a beautiful snap of her henna

Her fans were quick to comment on the beautiful floral design, with one writing: "Ooh, I'm doing a Henna design cake in a few weeks... Might pinch this for part of it," while another added: "That would make an awesome permanent tattoo, it's so beautiful." Janette went on holiday in early June with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec, and shared several snaps of them in the amazing setting. She captioned one photo of the couple: "Nothing better than a picture perfect location w/ the love of your life! Santorini… you are making me very happy!"

The beautiful couple will soon be rehearsing for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, as it has been confirmed that the pair will both be returning to the popular show. Although the new series has yet to announce their celebrity contestants, stars including Nadiya Hussain, Davina McCall and Michelle Keegan are among those rumoured to be taking part in the show, while it has been reported that reality show stars won't be invited to compete. Jay McGuinness was among those to criticise the decision, telling HELLO!: "They'll miss a huge pool of people if they do that, because I feel like a huge portion of television is reality now and magazines are filled with those people so they might miss some big personalities."

