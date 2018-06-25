Ayda Field plays coy as she fuels X Factor judging panel rumours Will her husband Robbie Williams take part in X Factor?

With only weeks to go until the X Factor auditions take place in the UK, speculation over the judging panel is rife - the likes of Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are all on the table. On Monday's Loose Women, presenter Ruth Langsford was forced to quiz presenter Ayda over the rumours, to which she simply replied she had "no comment" to make. Playing coy, the mum-of-two told the audience: "It's very rare that I am speechless but I have no comment."

Ayda Field has fuelled X Factor judging panel rumours

Undeterred by the revelation, Ruth and guest Kelly Brook still probed for more. "Have you done something new with your hair? Kelly, it's so great to see you, it's amazing - it's been years," said Ayda as she tried to change the subject. "I love you, ladies, but no comment." Earlier this month, it was reported that Ayda, 39, and Robbie, 44, were in talks of becoming X Factor judges, replacing current judges Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger. The celebrity couple would work alongside their good friend Simon Cowell, who they spend a lot of their time with while in LA.

MORE: The story behind this Robbie Williams wedding cover

Loading the player...

Pop star Robbie was recently quizzed about the rumours on This Morning, to which he revealed: "I've read these reports too and I would understand, because I've read the articles too, that people would think I'm doing The X Factor and so is my wife. As it happens people say it every year and I always say 'no comment'." He added: "There's a lot of me that would love to do it, there's a lot of talking but nothing has been signed. Me and Simon and Lauren and my kids and little Eric hang out a lot and we talk about a lot of things. Nothing is signed, but watch this space."

MORE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's incredible home