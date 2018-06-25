Remember Hollyoaks' Kris Fisher? Actor Gerard McCarthy looks unrecognisable now – and says he will return to the show The talented actor now has a starring new role in Tina: The Musical

Kris Fisher was one of Hollyoaks' most popular characters between 2006 and 2010, when he was last seen on the Channel Four soap. Renowned for his trademark eyeliner and unique sense of style, Kris was portrayed by actor Gerard McCarthy – who looks totally different eight years later, and starring in a fab new role on the stage. Gerard is currently playing Tina Turner's second husband Erwin in a musical based on her life, Tina: The Musical, and is working alongside Phyllida Lloyd and Anthony van Laast. And while he is having a fantastic time – even meeting with Tina herself – he hasn’t ruled out returning to Hollyoaks in the future. HELLO! caught up with him to find out all about his new role...

Kris Fisher will be back in the future according to actor Gerard McCarthy

How does starring in a musical rate next to a soap?

Theatre is my first love and I will always be looking for an excuse to be on the stage. I've been lucky to do quite a lot of really cool tv jobs and it’s a lot of fun but I feel at home in the theatre.

Many people will remember you as Kris Fisher in Hollyoaks - would you ever go back to the show?

Yes, of course I would. I love the show and I loved playing Kris. It almost happened last year but other work commitments made filming impossible. I'm not sure when, but Kris will definitely turn up in the village at some point, and when he does it'll be worth the wait!

How is it playing Erwin in Tina Turner: The Musical?

The whole TINA experience has been a massive honour. Getting to work with Phyllida Lloyd and Anthony van Laast again has been so much fun, playing opposite Adrienne Warren is a joy, meeting Tina was mind blowing but telling a part of her story which isn’t as well known as perhaps the earlier years of her life is a huge honour.

Gerard plays Erwin in Tina: The Musical Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

MORE: Hollyoaks' Jessica Fox undergoes hair transformation

What was it like meeting the woman herself?

She's obviously a bona fide icon, up there with Michael Jackson and Elvis but when she comes to visit us at work she has the ability to put everyone at ease and is just another member of the team. It's only when you get home and think about it does it suddenly occur to you "I was hanging with Tina Turner today, and I didn’t even ask for a selfie!"

What was the most surprising thing about Tina - something people wouldn't expect?

She loves tea! Tetley is her favourite.

What's been the best experience on the West End stage so far?

The audience reaction to the story and the music has been incredible. So many people can identify & connect with the themes of this show and they’re with us the entire journey, absolutely rooting for Tina. Every night when Adrienne takes her bow, the noise in the Aldwych Theatre is deafening. It’s very special.

Gerard only had great things to say about Tina Turner - the star of his new musical Photo credit: Craig Sugden

What was it like starring with Jamie Dornan in The Fall? Did you guys hang out outside of filming?

The Fall was one of the coolest TV jobs! An outstanding cast of actors led by Gillian Anderson. Jamie is a great guy, talented, generous & grounded. He’s out there representing our little county on the world stage and I couldn’t be more proud of him.

What else can we expect from you later this year?

I am here for the foreseeable future and loving every night on stage at the Aldwych Theatre. Book a ticket and come see us!

MORE: David and Carrie Grant's daughter lands role in Hollyoaks as soap's first autistic character