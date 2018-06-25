Dale Winton reveals shoulder and knee problems in one of his last ever interviews Dale Winton spoke about undergoing surgery in an interview promoting his new show, Florida Fly By

Dale Winton, who sadly passed away aged 62 in April, talked about his health difficulties in one of his last ever interviews, revealing that he had been out of the limelight to have several surgeries for his shoulder and knee. Speaking to What's On TV the presenter, whose final show Florida Fly By is currently showing on Channel 5, admitted that he had been struggling with his health, explaining: "Absolutely! I've kept a low profile because I had about four surgeries. I had a shoulder problem and a knee problem, so I took a break to get myself sorted. It meant I couldn't exercise, so I've been dieting like crazy, but then when I was asked to do this show I thought it would be fun. I'm one of those people who work to live rather than live to work, so it's been very hard work – I'm used to being in a studio but this is something wholly different! People are going to see me in a way they've never seen me before!"

Dale opened up about his health struggles

The show follows Dale as he took a 1500-mile journey of Florida, visiting iconic locations including Palm Beach and Miami. Sadly, the former Supermarket Sweep star never got to see the final result of his show, as it aired two months after his death. Opening up about his death on Loose Women, his friend Gloria Hunniford said: "It's really upset me in the intervening times, so many people say to me, 'It's so sad that he killed himself'. He never would have done that. What actually happened, he had his assistant in the house and she said they had a coffee and a chat and he said to her he's not feeling great."

Dale Winton: celebrity tributes pour in for the late TV star

Loading the player...

She continued: "He went upstairs to have a bath or a shower, she thought it was quiet, she went upstairs in half an hour's time and sadly found him dead in bed. Dale had a lot of things going wrong, he had pain with arthritis, he had a heart complaint, he had a chest infection, and we all know how the winter affected that. He had asthma as well. The coroner's report will come out in two weeks' time."

READ: Dale Winton's cause of death has been revealed by close friend Gloria Hunniford