Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid announce surprising news Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are taking a break from their morning show for a special reason

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have revealed that they will be taking their show Good Morning Britain to primetime TV in a one-off special, aptly titled Good Evening Britain, following the World Cup match between England and Belgium on Thursday. Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Piers said: "ITV came to us and said they've got the big England game in the group against Belgium, the whole country will be tuning in and we thought it'd be fun to mix things up a bit afterwards with an hour of Good Evening Britain - basically, based on the model of the morning, so complete and utter chaos!" He cheekily added: "The key thing is live and after the watershed...words you never really want to associate with me on television!"

Piers and Susanna opened up about their primetime show

Speaking about what to expect from the episode, the 53-year-old continued: "We've got Danny Dyer, Jeremy Corbyn, Pamela Anderson, Rebecca Vardy… and I think having Danny Dyer unleashed anywhere in my proximity given I've been hammering Love Island where his own daughter is currently lurking - I think that could be a bit tense… England have qualified [to the next stage] but if we beat Belgium who are one of the best teams in the tournament, it will send a shudder down everyone's spine. So I think for us coming off this game, whatever happens is going to be exciting." Susanna added: "It's capturing the mood of the nation."

READ: Awkward Good Morning Britain interview with Andrew Ridgeley divides viewers

Loading the player...

Fans of the breakfast show were quick to discuss the upcoming episode, with one writing: "Can't wait, love you in the morning and after a hard day at graft and watching the match which we'll of course be victorious! End the day perfectly!" Another added: "Can't wait for that it's going to be great TV."

READ: Susanna Reid admits she was reluctant to work with Piers Morgan