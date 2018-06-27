Victoria star Jenna Coleman shows off baby bump in new snap: 'Permanently pregnant' The actress plays Queen Victoria in the hit ITV drama

She plays the feisty Queen Victoria in the beloved ITV period drama, Victoria. And with only a few months to go until the third series drops onto our television screens, actress Jenna Coleman has shared a new Instagram picture from the set - and it's pretty epic. The snap sees the lead star transform into character, showing off a blossoming baby bump - clearly a fake one. "Permanently Pregnant #perpetuallypregnant #pregnant @victoriaseries," she teased in the caption.

In May, production for the new series got under way, along with the announcement that Lewis star Laurence Fox has joined the cast as "charismatic and wayward" Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston, whilst Kate Fleetwood will take on the role of Victoria’s mysterious sister Feodora. Last season focused on Victoria establishing life as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen.

Starting in 1848, the third instalment of Victoria will depict a turbulent and uncertain time for both Europe and the monarchy. With revolutions on the continent and the Chartist movement reaching its peak in London, Victoria is under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety. Creator Daisy Goodwin said in a statement: "Victoria and Albert are the most famous couple of the nineteenth century, but underneath the united facade, their relationship is at breaking point and it is a struggle for mastery that neither side can win."

Speaking to HELLO! at Kensington Palace, Daisy opened up about the script as she teased the storyline. "You don't know when the series will end, so you don't know whether this is going to be the series where Albert dies," she said in November, adding: "I can tell you that there will be drama and intrigue and babies, and there might be revolutions in Europe, there might be all kinds of stuff going on. I can tell you it starts in 1848 which is a very exciting time in Europe."

