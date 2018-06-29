Fans say goodbye to Dale Winton as his final show Florida Fly Drive airs Find out what the Supermarket Sweep presenter's fans had to say

The last ever episode of Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive aired on Friday night, and fans took to social media during the penultimate and final episodes to praise Dale Winton, who sadly passed away in April, and to pay tribute to him. The show sees the Supermarket Sweep star travel across the sunshine state, visiting Palm Beach and Miami among other places. Discussing the TV presenter, who died aged just 62, one viewer wrote: "Aww I miss Dale Winton... What a lovely man he was #FloridaFlyDrive," while another added: "It was sad to watch Dale last night but despite this he still made a very good and interesting programme. I hope Channel 5 continue to show the rest of the series. Dale was such a nice man an excellent presenter and will so missed!"

Dale sadly passed away aged 62

Others pointed out that Dale looked in discomfort during the episode, with one tweeting: "Just switched on #floridaflydrive, Dale Winton looks so ill he couldn’t have had long left after he filmed this show." Another person wrote: "Watching #DaleWinton on his #FloridaFlyDrive and it's so sad to watch. He really doesn't seem right in himself, he walks and moves really uncomfortably."

READ: Supermarket Sweep's Dale Winton dies aged 62

Dale spoke about his health problems in one of his last ever interviews before his death, telling What's On TV: "I've kept a low profile because I had about four surgeries. I had a shoulder problem and a knee problem, so I took a break to get myself sorted. It meant I couldn't exercise, so I've been dieting like crazy, but then when I was asked to do this show I thought it would be fun. I'm one of those people who work to live rather than live to work, so it's been very hard work – I'm used to being in a studio but this is something wholly different! People are going to see me in a way they've never seen me before!"

READ: Dale Winton reveals shoulder and knee problems in one of his last ever interviews