Neil Morrissey reveals exciting news about Men Behaving Badly Neil Morrissey has revealed that the cast of the show are up for the reunion

Neil Morrissey has opened up about the possibility of getting Men Behaving Badly back on the screen, and has revealed that he and his co-stars are all keen to return to the hit sitcom. Chatting on Lorraine about bringing it back for a reunion episode, the 55-year-old said: "Everything starts with the script. Martin, Caroline, Leslie and I have all said we will do it!" The actor also confessed that acting "saved him" as a child growing up in a care home.

Neil opened up about a reunion

He said: "When I was very young, I was brought up in care, in kids' homes, as you know. I was an unruly child, in some ways, or smart and lively. This teacher came in, Sheila Steel, and I was a bit cheeky to her the first day she arrived and she took me out of the class and slammed a script in my chest and said, 'You're in the school play!' And it went on from there. I was occupied, I had to do my homework, I was getting attention and I was getting praised. It was the right formula and a formula that stuck!"

READ: Royal events that could happen in The Crown season three

Loading the player...

Neil is currently starring in Unforgotten on ITV, and has also previously appeared in Line of Duty, Granchester and had a two-year stint on Waterloo Road, which he later revealed he didn't enjoy. Speaking on The Two Shot podcast about the experience, he said: "I was angry on set every day, because the scripts, the delivery of the scripts and the quality of the scripts was so awful. And I was tied into it so it was like… forced labour. And you still as a responsible actor, want to go and give your one hundred percent, but at the same time I was compromised by the fact that it was awful scripts and an awful situation."

READ: Hollywood star to join BBC's latest Agatha Christie adaptation - find out who!