Rebekah Vardy reveals how WAGs could help England win World Cup

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the England team ahead of Tuesday's match against Colombia, and revealed that the manager, Gareth Southgate, has put the team in the right mentality by letting them spend time with their families ahead of matches. Speaking about spending time with her husband, England player Jamie Vardy, she told The Sun: "[Gareth] got the right idea of the team mentality. He's really relaxed with the players and he makes an effort with all of the families. He really encourages family days after games, which relaxes the players – it brings a bit of normality in."

Rebecca has been supporting Jamie at the World Cup

The mum-of-two spoke about England's chances at winning the World Cup, adding: "England are the underdogs so far… so fingers crossed, we could be experiencing something historical. We watched both of the games yesterday and it was really nerve-racking… For the players, I think it's all in a day's work. They're cool, calm and collected and they know what they've got to do." The I'm a Celebrity contestant recently defended the wives and girlfriends of the players on Good Morning Britain after Piers Morgan compared WAGs to 'Love Island zombies'.

Piers said: "I feel for you. You've been all over the papers day in day out. People hammering you left right and centre. From what I can see you've done nothing wrong," to which she replied: "Well you've not exactly helped have you. What did you liken us to? Love Island Zombies. That's really harsh isn't it." Piers defended himself, saying: "I've never besmirched the WAGs. I would not do that. I actually think by WAGs standards you guys have behaved extremely well. The worst you've done is have a nice dinner."

