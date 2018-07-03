Love Island secrets: They have caterers, laundry service, and there is a staggering amount of cameras Which one surprises you the most?

Love Island has gripped the nation – and maybe even the world – with everyone from Paris Hilton to Holly Willoughby admitting they are fans of the show. But while you may think you know everything there is to know about all your favourite contestants, here at HELLO! we have discovered all the secrets behind-the-scenes, from how many cameras there are to which surprising guests have access to the famous Majorca villa, where contestants including Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson are staying. And with still over three weeks until the final, we just can't wait to see what else is in store.

We haven't met all the contestants

Did you know, that over 85,000 people registered their interest to appear on Love Island this year? Successful applicants were then invited for an audition on camera, and later asked for a call back audition if they made the cut. The only criteria was that they were over 18, single, and most importantly of all – looking for love! And there are plenty more contestants that have been picked for the show that you just haven’t seen yet. ITV's Justin Jenkins revealed: "There are a pool of singles ready and waiting to enter the villa as bombshells and late arrivals."

There are still more contestants waiting to be seen

There are more people who visit the villa To be a fly on the wall in the Love Island villa must be something else, and a few lucky hairdressers have been invited in to give contestants a spot of pampering during their stay in Majorca. While they generally do their own hair and makeup, Justin revealed that on occasions, they have been treated to having it done for them.

House rules

Even though they are in a TV show, it doesn’t mean that they contestants are waited on hand and foot. The couples are encouraged to clean up after themselves, Justin has said. However, there are also cleaners that come in to clean the villa, and the cast gets their laundry collected once a week and sent out to a laundry service.

Contestants sometimes even cook for themselves!

Cameras

There are a staggering 73 cameras around the villa, and five of which are operated by cameramen, who are hidden and not allowed to interact with the cast. There are also no clocks on site, but to keep the contestants occupied, there are plenty of luxury facilities, including a gym complete with a pull up bar and free weights.

Do they cook?

While there are on-site caterers who cook the contestants their meals, they sometimes cook for themselves, or each other. Breakfast is different, however, and they always cook their own.

