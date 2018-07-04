Niall Aslam makes first appearance since leaving Love Island with surprising fellow Islander The pair shared snaps of the fun event on Instagram

Love Island's Niall Aslam has made his first public appearance since leaving the show and revealing that he has Asperger's Syndrome. The 23-year-old, who delighted fans of the show when he revealed that he has a Harry Potter themed tattoo, visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Watford to take part in a magical quiz night in the Great Hall, attending with his fellow Islander, Rosie Williams. Chatting to HELLO! about whether his knowledge of Harry Potter would help him win the trivia, he joked: "Probably!" He also spoke about missing the England vs Colombia match due to being such a huge Harry Potter fan.

Niall attended with Rosie

Niall shared several clips of the evening on his Instagram stories, including posts of himself walking through the Forbidden Forest and the Hogwarts sections of the tour. Rosie looked stunning in a white co-ord outfit, and shared a snap of the pair on Sirius Black's motorcycle, writing: "We solemnly swear we are up to no good." The pair tucked into prosecco and canapes before taking part in the quiz in the Great Hall set, which was hosted by Harry Potter star Warwick Davies.

This is Niall's first appearance since confirmed that he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, which is why he unexpectedly left Love Island just a couple of days after it began. Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "Right, so here it goes... For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept. When I was a young child I was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family... But now I think it is important that I come forward, not only so that I can finally be honest with myself and to those around me, but also so that other individuals in my position can embrace their true colours."

