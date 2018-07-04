Phillip Schofield gets snubbed by a fan live on This Morning The TV presenter felt a bit left out on Wednesday's show

This Morning viewers were left in hysterics on Wednesday's show when Phillip Schofield realised he had been snubbed by a fan during a live phone-in. One viewer had called up to ask for some advice during an article on animal care, but just before they finished the phone call, they asked Holly Willoughby if she could say hello to their daughter, who was a massive fan. Looking touched, Holly enthusiastically gave a shout out, telling her: "Hi Laura, sending you lots of love!" After the viewer had hung up, Phil told the camera: "She obviously doesn’t like me then," causing Holly to burst into fits of laughter. Fans on Twitter found the incident just as amusing. "Phillip Schofield's a sensitive little soul isn’t he," one wrote, accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis. Both

Phillip Schofield was left baffled after being snubbed by a fan

Holly and Phil are a huge hit with viewers, and are much loved for their on-screen chemistry and down-to-earth nature. They are both incredibly generous with their time too. Last year, Phil had viewers in tears after they witnessed his incredible act of kindness on the show. The dad-of-two had been saddened after a caller named Joanne phoned up to talk about her son, who had been so badly bullied that he was afraid to leave the house.

MORE: Phillip Schofield introduces fans to his lookalike brother Tim

Loading the player...

Phillip then asked to chat to her son directly, and invited him to come and see them on This Moring. "Do you want to come down and se us? Secretly, you don't have to come on the telly but do you want to come and spend the morning with us?" he asked, to which the teenager timidly replied yes.

Both Holly and Phil are extremely popular with viewers

MORE: Inside Phillip Schofield's beautiful Oxfordshire home

Holly, too, thrilled a teenage fan after she invited her to spend the day on the This Morning set and take a peek inside her wardrobe. The mum-of-three took 16-year-old viewer Sheila Cronin - who was suffering from complications after a kidney transplant – around the studios after she wrote in to say it was her wish to spend a day with the TV star, and even gave her a replica outfit of the one she had been wearing so that they could be matching. Overcome with emotion, Holly thanked Sheila at the end of their day together, telling her: "Thanks for choosing me as your wish, it's really special, it honestly means such a lot to me."