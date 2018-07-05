Is this Coronation Street star joining the new Strictly Come Dancing line up?

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she would love to appear in Strictly Come Dancing now that she has left Coronation Street. The 34-year-old, who is known for playing Eva Price in the ITV soap, is a huge fan of the BBC dancing competition. "I love watching Strictly," she shared during her appearance on Thursday's Good Morning Britain. "I think it's a fantastic show. Never say never. At the moment I'm just focusing on the acting. But it's a great show - it's amazing."

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she loves Strictly

When asked if show bosses have approached her, the soap star replied: "I'm focused on acting at the minute. But, somewhere down the line I'd love to do it. Absolutely." Catherine went on to confirm that she has a few more weeks until her character official departs from Corrie. "Yes, two weeks ago now I filmed my last scene," she added. "I'm on screen until the start of August, and there's a lot crammed into that time, some brilliant stuff, some really good stories."

GALLERY: Meet the professional dancers in Strictly's biggest ever line-up

Loading the player...

Her on-screen alter ego, Eva, was recently left heartbroken after she discovered that her ex-boyfriend, Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward), had taken his own life. "I think we're all in some way affected by suicide," the star confessed. "Everybody knows somebody and there was a huge response, and what we have to keep in mind is that this storyline has helped hundreds of thousands of people and it saved lives." She added: "Shayne [Ward] and I were getting messages from complete strangers saying, 'I tried to commit suicide' or, 'I'm feeling very depressed', and in turn we've referred them to the right people, which is amazing."

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: the rumoured line-up