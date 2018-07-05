David Attenborough narrates Love Island in hilarious clip David Attenborough's nature documentary narration fits Love Island perfectly

With all of the romance, betrayal, friendships and fights taking place on Love Island, it seems that the popular reality show could almost be a nature documentary – which is exactly what one fan has proven! Taking to YouTube, fan account Gate of Theories interspersed David Attenborough's commentary through this season of Love Island, and the results are simply hilarious. The video starts with the naturist saying: "After a lifetime spent making natural history films, I've been to many wonderful places, but none more extraordinary than here."

The video joked about Niall Aslam being a rainbow fish, something the contestant alluded to during his time on the show, before looking at the first challenge which saw the girls of the villa try to smash watermelons by sitting on them as David's voiceover said: "The stakes are high. They risk broken bones and internal injuries. Suddenly, it's all over. The champion has beaten the challenger, at least for now." The hilarious mashup video also looked at the villa's first recoupling, when Adam had to decide between Kendall and Rosie, with David saying: "In his head, a plan of mathematical perfection."

The video then turned to Alex, the most unlucky in love contestant on the show, and how the other men in the villa were helping him to find love, saying: "Training starts as soon as a youngster is out of the pouch… For a male, there's only one key lesson to learn in his life – to get to the top, he must become a fighter." Fans have recently suggested that it might be time for Alex to bow out of Love Island after failing to make a connection, with one writing: "Wow can we do an emergency snap election and vote off Alex because the second hand embarrassment is WAY too much #loveisland," while another added: "People, I beg. Send Alex home. Even if you like watching him, do the right thing. The NHS is under pressure. Let's bring him home."

