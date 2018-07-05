Danny Dyer's wife Joanne Mas reveals actor's reaction to Jack's poster Jack Fincham keeps a poster of the EastEnders actor on his wall

Joanne Mas has revealed her husband Danny Dyer's reaction, after he found out that their daughter Dani's new boyfriend Jack Fincham keeps a poster of the actor on his wall. During an appearance on This Morning, Joanne revealed that her husband laughed it off and took it all in his stride. "He was just like, "Oh, he's [Jack] got a poster on the bedroom wall. Your mum's [Joanne's mum] got a poster on the bedroom wall of me… No, he laughed. We were both laughing. Danny likes being mentioned on that show," said Joanne.

On Love Island this week, Jack's ex-girlfriend Ellie made the embarrassing revelation that Jack keeps a poster of Danny on his wall. But he later explained to the lads: "I had the canvas in my room of the film that Dani's dad is in called The Business. I used to have it in my room on this canvas, she's [Ellie's] made it out like I've got some strange poster of her [Dani's] dad. I was like, what's she doing? She's made it out like I pray to Dani's dad every night."

Joanne Mas featured on This Morning to talk about Love Island

Joanne and Danny have been missing their daughter Dani, who's spent the past month in Majorca on the reality TV show. The contestants are traditionally reunited with their parents at the end of the show, and it seems Dani, 22, could expect a visit from her dad. "He'd love a cameo on that show. He'd love that, he's up for it," Joanne confirmed.

The mother-of-three also revealed that she and her daughter Dani kept Love Island a secret from the EastEnders actor, and that he only found out after it was leaked in the press. Joanne, whose parents live in Majorca, recalled: "We both discussed it, she had all her meetings and I said to Dani, because she was really worried, she said 'Dad's not going to approve of it.' I said, 'Don't worry about Daddy, he's not going to know. The football will be on. Nobody watches Love Island. You'll probably get kicked out in a week. Have a great time. Go and see the family in Majorca.'

The mother-of-three revealed that she and daughter Dani kept Love Island a secret

"And she said, 'What if he does find out?' I said, 'Just tell him you're going on holiday.' It got leaked to the press and then he rang me and said, 'Have you got anything to tell me?'"

Despite his initial reaction, Danny appears to fully support his daughter. Last week he defended Dani's decision to star on the show, telling Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Evening Britain: "I cannot moan as a father. She hasn't put a foot wrong... We're watching it unfold and it isn't that bad Piers. She's a grown adult, she's a smart kid."