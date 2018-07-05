Love Island star Adam's glamorous three exes Kendall, Rosie and Zara reunite on night out The trio posed up a storm on the red carpet

They may have been dumped by Love Island star Adam Collard, but Zara McDermott, Kendall Rae-Knight and Rosie Williams held their heads high as they stepped out on Wednesday night. The glamorous trio worked up a storm on the red carpet, with Kendall and Rosie choosing to pose together as they attended the Grand Prix Ball at London's Hurlingham Club. Kendall, who was the first to leave the reality TV show, showed off her slim figure in a white dress that featured a halter neck and a daring thigh-high split. Rosie looked ravishing alongside her, opting for a black sheer gown.

Zara, also dressed in white, happily posed with Kendall but kept her distance from her love rival Rosie. There was friction between the pair in the villa after Adam dumped Rosie for Zara when she arrived on the island. Zara was booted off the show shortly after.

Adam is currently coupled up with Darylle Sargeant, although the personal trainer has admitted he still has feelings for Zara. Speaking in the Beach Hut, he said: "I never want to lead anyone on, but coming back to the main villa has made me realise how I felt about Zara, and it's just not going to be like that with Darylle. I've fully learned a lesson here: jumping on to someone else without dealing with my true feelings is not the thing to do."

Zara, who has been watching from home, was no doubt thrilled to hear Adam's confession. The former government employee said: "That makes me feel good. I didn't think that anyone would've walked in there and had the effect on him that I did, anyway. That doesn't surprise me, because I'm kind of sat here feeling the same."

Adam recently admitted he still has feelings for Zara

When asked how she would react if she saw him now, Zara added to Mail Online: "I'd want to give him a hug. And I'd also want to find out where exactly his head is at. Because [before this] I hadn't seen anything about how he was feeling. But I'm smiling so much, you wouldn't believe."