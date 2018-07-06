Guess which star Craig Revel Horwood wants to appear on Strictly Come Dancing! Would you like to see this star on Strictly?

With only a few months to go before Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screen with a whole new line-up, judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed who he would like to see on the dancefloor. During an appearance on Friday's This Morning, the 53-year-old admitted he would like to see fellow TV villain Simon Cowell taking part. When asked about being labelled as "Mr Nasty", Craig replied: "It's offered me lovely villain roles, which is fantastic in panto and now this Snake Cornelius for Disney! He's a bit slithery! They saw me on Strictly and wanted an authoritarian for that role…it was fantastic fun, I've never voiced any character before."

Craig Revel Horwood would love to see Simon Cowell on Strictly

Guest host Amanda Holden - Simon's fellow Britain's Got Talent judge - then probed: "Do you think Simon auditioned for the role as well? Did you beat him to the part?" To which Craig replied: "I don't think he's much of a actor really… but I'd like to see him on Strictly I know that! Imagine the ratings!" The professional choreographer then quizzed Amanda if she would ever consider appearing on the show. "It's too much hard work and I'd never see my children," she admitted.

On wanting to see same sex couples on the Strictly dance floor, Craig said: "I would love to champion that, other territories do it, so there is no reason why we can’t but that’s obviously not my decision. But I would love to see it. Whoever is tall goes forward and whoever is shorter goes backwards, it’s really that simple. I think it'd be good!"

Meanwhile, the TV star recently made headlines after he revealed that he thinks Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas should be paid less than him, because she entered the show after him and his co-stars. Elaborating on those comments, he explained: "A CEO of a company in real life you would expect them to be paid the highest, so someone just coming into a position I don’t think deserves it, but that's only my opinion. I think people should go for as much money as they want and can get, but I'm just saying I don't think it’s about men and women, I think it’s about position and authority within companies."

