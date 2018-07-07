Danny Dyer gets into the World Cup spirit as he sings It's Coming Home with EastEnders cast The soap star is showing his support to the Three Lions

Danny Dyer has led the support of the EastEnders cast ahead of England's quarter-final against Sweden in Saturday's World Cup match. The actor, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, could be seen belting out the words to Three Lions (It's Coming Home) along with some of his co-stars in a segment played on BBC Breakfast. The cast of the BBC soap sang to their hearts content, all waving England flags, as they paid tribute to the team ahead of the high-anticipated match.

EastEnders has well and truly gotten into the World Cup spirit

The footage comes shortly after Danny celebrated England's victory over Colombia in a newly filmed scene for the soap this week. His character was seen telling Callum 'Halfway' Highway that it was finally coming home, since England won their penalty shootout on Tuesday. In the scene, he said: "I mean, he was like a cat, the geezer, wasn't he? He's like get a hold of that - quarter finals. See you later on, Colombia." Agreeing, Halfway then remarked: "When he missed that penalty though, I was like, 'Oh, here we go again.' I can't believe it." To which Mick replied: "Well, start believing because we've got Jordan Pickford between the sticks and have some handsome Harry up front, even though he's Tottenham. Just give us the trophy."

Meanwhile, the wives and girlfriends have been showing their continued support. Rebekah Vardy, the wife of striker Jamie Vardy, took to Instagram to share a patriotic snap of herself and her children - all clad in England T-shirts - flying on a private jet to Samara from the team's base in Repino. "Come on England #worldcup," she wrote in the caption. Elsewhere, Harry Kane's pregnant fiancée, Kate Goodland posted a picture of the team and said: "It's coming home."

